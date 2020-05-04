All apartments in Old Greenwich
187 Shore Road.
Last updated May 4 2020

187 Shore Road

187 Shore Road · (203) 966-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

187 Shore Road, Old Greenwich, CT 06870
Old Greenwich

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Old Greenwich just steps away from Greenwich Point, the village shops, restaurants and metro north this private waterfront property offers breathtaking views of Greenwich Cove. Entertain on your expansive deck and manicured landscaped grounds or just relax as you fish, kayak or paddleboard from your own personal dock. This 5 bedroom, 4 ½ bath home has high ceilings and panoramic views of the ever changing Long Island Sound and wildlife scenery. Among its many features are top of the line appliances, an open flexible floor plan, intricate mill work and hardwood floors throughout. Move-in-ready to enjoy the summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 187 Shore Road have any available units?
187 Shore Road has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 187 Shore Road have?
Some of 187 Shore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
187 Shore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Shore Road pet-friendly?
No, 187 Shore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Greenwich.
Does 187 Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 187 Shore Road does offer parking.
Does 187 Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 187 Shore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Shore Road have a pool?
No, 187 Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 187 Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 187 Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Shore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.

