187 Shore Road.

Located in Old Greenwich just steps away from Greenwich Point, the village shops, restaurants and metro north this private waterfront property offers breathtaking views of Greenwich Cove. Entertain on your expansive deck and manicured landscaped grounds or just relax as you fish, kayak or paddleboard from your own personal dock. This 5 bedroom, 4 ½ bath home has high ceilings and panoramic views of the ever changing Long Island Sound and wildlife scenery. Among its many features are top of the line appliances, an open flexible floor plan, intricate mill work and hardwood floors throughout. Move-in-ready to enjoy the summer!