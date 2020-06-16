All apartments in Norwich
31 Harbor View Lane

31 Harbor View Lane · (860) 887-2792 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT 06360
Central Norwich

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Harbor View Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - PRICE REDUCED to $1350 for 18 month lease, or $1375 for 12 month lease!Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums; open floor plan with hardwood floors; large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric glass top stove central air conditioning, gas furnace and energy efficient features throughout; large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan/lights; private back deck; drive under garage with utility room in back with washer and dryer hookups; professionally managed with 24/7 emergency service and online portal access; photos are pre-tenant

(RLNE5559192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Harbor View Lane have any available units?
31 Harbor View Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Harbor View Lane have?
Some of 31 Harbor View Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Harbor View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31 Harbor View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Harbor View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Harbor View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31 Harbor View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31 Harbor View Lane does offer parking.
Does 31 Harbor View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Harbor View Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Harbor View Lane have a pool?
No, 31 Harbor View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 31 Harbor View Lane have accessible units?
No, 31 Harbor View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Harbor View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Harbor View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Harbor View Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 Harbor View Lane has units with air conditioning.
