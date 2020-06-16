31 Harbor View Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal

Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - PRICE REDUCED to $1350 for 18 month lease, or $1375 for 12 month lease!Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums; open floor plan with hardwood floors; large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric glass top stove central air conditioning, gas furnace and energy efficient features throughout; large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and ceiling fan/lights; private back deck; drive under garage with utility room in back with washer and dryer hookups; professionally managed with 24/7 emergency service and online portal access; photos are pre-tenant



(RLNE5559192)