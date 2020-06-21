All apartments in Norwich
Norwich, CT
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St 5

268 Washington St · (714) 393-1901
Location

268 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360
Tantic

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010

BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!!

One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building. Electric Stove and a Fridge is provided. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Big yard with plenty of off-street parking. Walking distance to Norwich Free Academy and Backus Hospital.
Most pets allowed with monthly pet fee.
Owner pays for these utilities: Heat and hot water is paid plus cold water, trash pickup, sewer and snow removal.
You only pay for your electric bill.
All tenants are screened based on previous rental references, verifiable employment and background checks. You should have NO EVICTIONS.
Minimum of 1 year lease required
Available ASAP.

Rent: $950/month; Deposit $950
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296010
Property Id 296010

(RLNE5841337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Washington St 5 have any available units?
268 Washington St 5 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 Washington St 5 have?
Some of 268 Washington St 5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Washington St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
268 Washington St 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Washington St 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 268 Washington St 5 is pet friendly.
Does 268 Washington St 5 offer parking?
Yes, 268 Washington St 5 does offer parking.
Does 268 Washington St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Washington St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Washington St 5 have a pool?
No, 268 Washington St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 268 Washington St 5 have accessible units?
No, 268 Washington St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Washington St 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Washington St 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Washington St 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Washington St 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
