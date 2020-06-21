Amenities
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010
BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!!
One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building. Electric Stove and a Fridge is provided. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Big yard with plenty of off-street parking. Walking distance to Norwich Free Academy and Backus Hospital.
Most pets allowed with monthly pet fee.
Owner pays for these utilities: Heat and hot water is paid plus cold water, trash pickup, sewer and snow removal.
You only pay for your electric bill.
All tenants are screened based on previous rental references, verifiable employment and background checks. You should have NO EVICTIONS.
Minimum of 1 year lease required
Available ASAP.
Rent: $950/month; Deposit $950
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296010
Property Id 296010
(RLNE5841337)