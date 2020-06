Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month. This is a non smoking unit. 1 pet at discretion of owner at $25 a month. 1131 sq. ft. makes this less than $1 a sq. ft. Application fee is $30 per adult.