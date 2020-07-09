/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:52 AM
127 Apartments for rent in Syosset, NY with washer-dryer
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.
Syosset
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Street.. Near to Syosset LIRR.. Apartment is recently completely re-done. Brand new kitchen.. Brand new bathroom.. Brand new living area.. Brand new Bedroom with washer and dryer.. Private entrance.. On street parking..
Syosset
35 Willis Avenue
35 Willis Avenue, Syosset, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2137 sqft
Mint Condition, Mid-Block Young Colonial Houses 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath. Walking Distance to Train Station.
Syosset
134 Southwood Circle
134 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Renovated 3 Bdrm Ranch in Syosset Groves! Immediate Occupancy!Great location! New Kitchen & Fbth plus central air!Lg Backyard! Close to shopping & transportation! South Groves Elem/HBT Middle. Landscaping incl/snow removal not incl. Won't last!
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.
Syosset
32 Walters Avenue
32 Walters Avenue, Syosset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment In A Legal 2 Family Home In North Syosset. Close To Town & Railroad. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Washer/Dryer. Village Elementary, Southwoods Middle School & Syosset High School.
Results within 1 mile of Syosset
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
99 W Woodlake Drive W
99 Woodlake Dr W, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1508 sqft
Newly renovated (not yet lived in), new kitchen cabinets, appliances, counters, new bathroom vanities, showers, etc., new hard wood floors installed throughout, new high hat lighting. 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.
Hicksville
7 Julian Street
7 Julian Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Hicksville. Mint Updated Spacious Rental Home In The Heart Of Hicksville. Big Fenced -In Backyard Big Backyard, Basement, Laundry, Attached Garage, Immaculate Home!. Must See.
Jericho
36 Middle Ln
36 Middle Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
The best location in East Birchwood, walking to school, library,CVS,shopping...
Results within 5 miles of Syosset
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
Hicksville
32 Boulder Lane
32 Boulder Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Hicksville.
Levittown
222 Stephen Street
222 Stephen Street, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1733 sqft
Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools.
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
Hicksville
178 Park Ave
178 Park Avenue, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious Main Level 2 Bedrooms Apartment In A Legal 2 Family Home in Hicksville. Gas Heat & Cooking. 1-2 Parking Space On The Driveway. Washer/Dryer Included. Landlord Pays Water and Lawn Care. Separate Thermostat. Available August 1st.
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.
Huntington
71 West Neck Road
71 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Second Floor Apartment in Charming Colonial, Located In the Heart Of Huntington Village, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Small Office, Attic For Storage, Use Of Unfinished Basement, Shared Washer/Dryer In Basement, Walking Distance To Village, Shops,
Huntington
63 West Neck Road
63 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Renovated Second Floor 2 Br 1 Bath Apt, Just 3 Short Blocks To Main St Shops And Restaurants! Brand New Bathroom And Kitchen With Dishwasher And Gas Stove. Large Storage Closet/ Pantry. Large Walk In Closet In Bedroom Could Be An Office.
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.
