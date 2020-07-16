All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

6 Roscoe Street

6 Roscoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 Roscoe Street, Norwalk, CT 06851
Wolfpit

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to the beautiful Wolfpit area of Norwalk! SPACIOUS & UPDATED first floor three bedroom apartment in cute and quiet street. Conveniently located minutes from highways, restaurants, mall, beach and MORE. Walk to Stew Leonard's! Washer/Dryer hookups on main level. Possible option of landlord adding for additional rent/month. GAS heat/hot water keep the utilities LOW. Sit back and RELAX and enjoy a nice cold drink on your own private front porch facing Roscoe. Walk into unit and flows comfortably from open living room, to full bathroom, 3 bedrooms, half bath and UPDATED kitchen. Tenants may use side grass area to grill and treat as sitting area. No parking spaces in driveway but PLENTY of parking on street in front of the property. ALL newer appliances in this unit along with plenty of closet space. Tenants MUST have good credit, proof of income, and references. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Roscoe Street have any available units?
6 Roscoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 6 Roscoe Street have?
Some of 6 Roscoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Roscoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Roscoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Roscoe Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 Roscoe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 6 Roscoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 6 Roscoe Street offers parking.
Does 6 Roscoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Roscoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Roscoe Street have a pool?
No, 6 Roscoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Roscoe Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Roscoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Roscoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Roscoe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Roscoe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Roscoe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

