6 Roscoe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to the beautiful Wolfpit area of Norwalk! SPACIOUS & UPDATED first floor three bedroom apartment in cute and quiet street. Conveniently located minutes from highways, restaurants, mall, beach and MORE. Walk to Stew Leonard's! Washer/Dryer hookups on main level. Possible option of landlord adding for additional rent/month. GAS heat/hot water keep the utilities LOW. Sit back and RELAX and enjoy a nice cold drink on your own private front porch facing Roscoe. Walk into unit and flows comfortably from open living room, to full bathroom, 3 bedrooms, half bath and UPDATED kitchen. Tenants may use side grass area to grill and treat as sitting area. No parking spaces in driveway but PLENTY of parking on street in front of the property. ALL newer appliances in this unit along with plenty of closet space. Tenants MUST have good credit, proof of income, and references. NO PETS/NO SMOKING.