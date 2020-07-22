/
/
/
jefferson
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
44 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, New London, CT
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 20 at 03:15 PM
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartment for rent! -1 bedroom, $875 per month Please see video of unit: https://m.youtube.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
89 Lincoln Avenue
89 Lincoln Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,040
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
27 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1585 sqft
60 Morgan St Available 08/01/20 Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Blackhall Street
49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
96 Green Street
96 Green Street, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
247 sqft
This 1st floor unit is spacious, clean, newly refreshed and brand new appliances! Convenient location and a short walk to all downtown has to offer and is economical to boot.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Williams Street
7 Williams Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
550 sqft
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
81 Hempstead Street
81 Hempstead Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Historic landmark home in New London! This charming Colonial house built by Savillion Haley offers 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
9 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Stuart Ave 1A
41 Stuart Ave, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Beautiful quiet beach front studio apartment - Property Id: 308439 Beautiful quiet beach front apartment Brand new floors Fresh paint Recently updated kitchen Everything included except electric 200 ft from ocean beach Wonderful ocean breeze at
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital. Fifteen minutes to Naval and US Coast Guard Base.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
113 Crystal Lake Road
113 Crystal Lake Road, Conning Towers Nautilus Park, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
400 sqft
1 bedroom efficiency.Clean, Freshly painted & Updated with granite counter tops & tiled floors. Private ground floor entry with outdoor lawn space to enjoy.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
96 Elderkin Avenue
96 Elderkin Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Large clean 2 bedroom townhouse style unit in move-in condition on quiet cul de sac. Features include two generous size bedrooms, 1.1 baths and laundry hookups on main level. Private yard with off street parking and convenient location.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
46 Hynes Avenue
46 Hynes Avenue, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Beautifully refreshed, fully furnished one-bedroom in the heart of Groton! Tastefully decorated and maintained, this unit is available with flexible rental terms: one month or up to a year.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTManchester, CTNorwich, CTWest Hartford, CTWarwick, RIEast Hartford, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CT
East Haven, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTSprings, NYGreenport West, NYGreenport, NYSouthold, NY