/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in New London, CT
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
New London Civic Center
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
South New London
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartments for rent! -Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875 -One, Studio available $750 *Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent -Heat, hot water,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East New London
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Willets
172 Willetts Avenue
172 Willetts Avenue, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2765 sqft
FOUR BEDROOMS!! 2nd and 3rd floor. Large apartment for you to spread out with two separate living spaces. Nicely kept building on a great block. Walk to EB. Close to restaurants. Easy drive to Pfizer, EB Shipyard, casino's.
Results within 1 mile of New London
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Groton
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Groton
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)
Results within 5 miles of New London
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
7 Units Available
Long Hill
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Casean Ct
12 Casean Court, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2449 sqft
12 Casean Ct Available 07/15/20 Stunning Colonial in Waterford - Over 2400 sqft of living space includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully applianced kitchen, dining room and large living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
849 Long Cove Road
849 Long Cove Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Super 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of updates and great local landlords. Owners willing to consider pets with an additional deposit,no restricted breeds. Lower level family room not included in square ft and garage.Close to Navy base.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Groton
320 Shennecossett Road
320 Shennecossett Road, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
776 sqft
Bright updated 2 bedroom apartment in Groton Estates heat and hot water included. Well run complex Leasing office on site Prices starting at $995-$1175 depending on upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of New London
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1141 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
East Great Plains
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$982
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11 King Arthur Drive
11 King Arthur Dr, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Nicely remodeled and spacious 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in convenient location to all major highways and shopping. Granite kitchen, sunken living room and hardwood floors. Laundry in unit. Water/Sewer included in rent.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
Similar Pages
New London Apartments with GarageNew London Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew London Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTProvidence, RIMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTCranston, RINew Britain, CT
East Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTGroton, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWindsor Locks, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CTWesterly, RI