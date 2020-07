Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Crystal Lake has undergone a major face-lift,new association now running the property. Very nice curb appeal. A spacious open green area for playing or relaxing. Plenty of parking on the resurfaced roads. This unit in Building 65 is on the ground floor (1st level) and has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom. It is clean and spacious. It has a wall unit air conditioning, Electric heat. Bedrooms are a good size, and a galley style kitchen. Laundry is on site in the lower level with 2 washer and dryers and it offers a small private storage area for seasonal items.