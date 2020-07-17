166 Newent Road

Amenities

- Rent to Own our 3 bedroom home majestically set on a corner lot. Exterior rehab currently underway. Interior complete. Circa 1740 Joshua Read Homestead possibly the oldest house in the town of Lisbon according to state records. This home is approx 3000 sq. ft., has many original features and has been lovingly cared for. Some of the many features of this home include a center chimney with 5 fireplaces throughout the home, The kitchen leads to a gracious keeping room, formal dining room, den, sun-room, and laundry all located on the 1st floor. The upper level has a central room leading to 3 additional bedrooms and a bath. The walk up attic offers 2 additional finished and heated rooms. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear added to modern conveniences of today.



