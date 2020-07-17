All apartments in New London County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

166 Newent Road

166 Newent Road · (401) 371-9235
Location

166 Newent Road, New London County, CT 06351

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 166 Newent Road · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3050 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Rent to Own our 3 bedroom home majestically set on a corner lot. Exterior rehab currently underway. Interior complete. Circa 1740 Joshua Read Homestead possibly the oldest house in the town of Lisbon according to state records. This home is approx 3000 sq. ft., has many original features and has been lovingly cared for. Some of the many features of this home include a center chimney with 5 fireplaces throughout the home, The kitchen leads to a gracious keeping room, formal dining room, den, sun-room, and laundry all located on the 1st floor. The upper level has a central room leading to 3 additional bedrooms and a bath. The walk up attic offers 2 additional finished and heated rooms. Enjoy all the charm of yesteryear added to modern conveniences of today.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment

24 Hour Information Line: 855-667-7336 ext. 819

(RLNE5328085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Newent Road have any available units?
166 Newent Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 166 Newent Road currently offering any rent specials?
166 Newent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Newent Road pet-friendly?
No, 166 Newent Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 166 Newent Road offer parking?
No, 166 Newent Road does not offer parking.
Does 166 Newent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Newent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Newent Road have a pool?
No, 166 Newent Road does not have a pool.
Does 166 Newent Road have accessible units?
No, 166 Newent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Newent Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Newent Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Newent Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Newent Road does not have units with air conditioning.
