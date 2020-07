Amenities

Well cared for clean second floor Condo for rent in quiet dog friendly complex.Close to train station and highways. Includes new windows, updated kitchen,fireplace,newer central air,water heater and furnace.Garage included as well as off street parking.Cable

TV included in monthly rent. Amenities include club house gymnasium with sauna and salt water pool.Unit will be freshly painted. No smoking and one pet (cat or small dog)welcome.Available September 1