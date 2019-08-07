All apartments in New Britain
40-42 Gladden Street
40-42 Gladden Street

40 Gladden St · No Longer Available
Location

40 Gladden St, New Britain, CT 06051

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.

Tenant pays for oil heat & electric hot water, and electric. Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Showings by appointment only.

No Smoking.

-Parking: Off street (1 spots). Plenty of parking on street.
-Heat: Oil paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Electric paid by tenant.
-Washer/Dryer: Hookups only - in basement
-Pets: Owners discretion. No aggressive breed dogs. Fee applies.

Professionally Managed by Ironclad Property Management.
Broker: Ironclad Real Estate.

(RLNE5849041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40-42 Gladden Street have any available units?
40-42 Gladden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Britain, CT.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 40-42 Gladden Street have?
Some of 40-42 Gladden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40-42 Gladden Street currently offering any rent specials?
40-42 Gladden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40-42 Gladden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40-42 Gladden Street is pet friendly.
Does 40-42 Gladden Street offer parking?
Yes, 40-42 Gladden Street does offer parking.
Does 40-42 Gladden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40-42 Gladden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40-42 Gladden Street have a pool?
No, 40-42 Gladden Street does not have a pool.
Does 40-42 Gladden Street have accessible units?
No, 40-42 Gladden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40-42 Gladden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40-42 Gladden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
