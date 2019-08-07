40-42 Gladden Street

Amenities
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.
Tenant pays for oil heat & electric hot water, and electric. Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Showings by appointment only.
No Smoking.
-Parking: Off street (1 spots). Plenty of parking on street.
-Heat: Oil paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Electric paid by tenant.
-Washer/Dryer: Hookups only - in basement
-Pets: Owners discretion. No aggressive breed dogs. Fee applies.
Professionally Managed by Ironclad Property Management.
Broker: Ironclad Real Estate.
(RLNE5849041)