19 Pinehurst Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Welcome home! This two bedroom, one bathroom second floor unit offers ample space and great natural light throughout. Closets in every room mean plenty of room for storage. This unit boasts natural gas for heat, hot water, and cooking. The kitchen is well equipped with a gas oven/stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher with plenty of counter space and cabinetry. Shared laundry in basement for tenant use, or use the hookups and bring your own washer and dryer! Enjoy the back yard space, the off street parking, the quiet neighborhood, and the easy access to most anywhere in Central Connecticut. Tenants responsible for snow removal, landlord does other yard maintenance. Credit and background check, minimum one year lease, two month security deposit due at lease signing, and renters insurance required. No pets, no smoking. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!