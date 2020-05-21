All apartments in New Britain
Find more places like 19 Pinehurst Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Britain, CT
/
19 Pinehurst Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

19 Pinehurst Avenue

19 Pinehurst Ave · (860) 223-4432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Britain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19 Pinehurst Ave, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home! This two bedroom, one bathroom second floor unit offers ample space and great natural light throughout. Closets in every room mean plenty of room for storage. This unit boasts natural gas for heat, hot water, and cooking. The kitchen is well equipped with a gas oven/stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher with plenty of counter space and cabinetry. Shared laundry in basement for tenant use, or use the hookups and bring your own washer and dryer! Enjoy the back yard space, the off street parking, the quiet neighborhood, and the easy access to most anywhere in Central Connecticut. Tenants responsible for snow removal, landlord does other yard maintenance. Credit and background check, minimum one year lease, two month security deposit due at lease signing, and renters insurance required. No pets, no smoking. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
19 Pinehurst Avenue has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Pinehurst Avenue have?
Some of 19 Pinehurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19 Pinehurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19 Pinehurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Britain.
Does 19 Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19 Pinehurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 19 Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Pinehurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 19 Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19 Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19 Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Pinehurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 19 Pinehurst Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street
New Britain, CT 06053

Similar Pages

New Britain 1 BedroomsNew Britain 2 Bedrooms
New Britain Accessible ApartmentsNew Britain Apartments with Parking
New Britain Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CT
Wethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTAmherst Center, MATrumbull, CTNaugatuck, CTGroton, CT
Northampton, MAWindsor Locks, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTPort Jefferson, NYRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTOld Saybrook Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity