Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Academic Rental on the Shoreline.

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath raised seaside bungalow features updated eat-in-kitchen with marble counters and newer appliance. Relax in the spacious living room with warm and cozy fire or enjoy the peaceful year round views from one of the two spacious decks. Large master bedroom suite with marsh views offers vaulted ceiling and a full bath. Two guest bedrooms offers a large shared deck with awning and water views. Fenced rear yard offers lovely marsh views and space for entertaining.

Available after Labor Day.