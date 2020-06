Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large 4 Bedroom on Desirable Cricket Dr! - Come and checkout this 4 bedroom, renovated home, in the heart of Meriden! This home features an updated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors throughout, full basement, and an over sized flat backyard! Off street parking and quiet neighborhood. This home won't last long! Schedule your viewing while it's still available!



(RLNE5855668)