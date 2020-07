Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal range refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup carpet ice maker oven recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance hot tub yoga

Newly-designed apartment homes are now available at The Pavilions. Just minutes from Interstates 84 and 91, Whether your commute is to Hartford, New Haven, or Springfield, MA, we are perfectly situated to suit your active and busy lifestyle.With the Buckland Hills Mall directly across the street and the Evergreen Walk just 3 minutes away, it is easy to see why we are the preferred apartment living location in the Greater Hartford area. Our spacious homes offer the comfort of suburban surroundings, the convenience of city living, and the customer service you deserve.A sample of our amenities include access to public transportation, a brand new state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with cardio, weight equipment and an 80" flat screen, racquetball courts, outdoor swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, a dog park, Wi-Fi hot spot room, a picnic area with charcoal grills, and much more!We welcome you to visit The Pavilions Apartment Homes today and see why we are steps above the rest. We take pride in providing you with the home you deserve.