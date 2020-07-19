335 Calkinstown Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR MONTH OF AUGUST 2020 ONLY. Nestled back in and in harmony with nature, just part of the allure of this newly constructed modern farm house in a well sought after area of Sharon. The minimalist aspect of the design, with simplicity and sophistication kindles the feeling of well-being. Several of the rooms have a seamless vantage point to take in the natural beauty of the out-of-doors. The rooms are light filled, some with fresh timbered beams and vaulted ceilings, glass panels to compliment light and space. With entertaining or the desire for quietude in mind there are several spaces to accommodate everyones needs, a screened in room off the kitchen, an intimate patio setting off the dining room and a deck and patio off the great room. With 9 rooms, 3.5 baths, guest suite or master on first floor, 3 bedrooms including master en-suite on second floor and 4 fireplaces you will love how you live here. Private schools, train, hospital, shopping all within a few minutes. Hiking & biking trails, kayak and play in our many lakes, rivers and streams of the Tr-State area, yours to discover.