All apartments in Litchfield County
Find more places like 335 Calkinstown Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield County, CT
/
335 Calkinstown Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

335 Calkinstown Road

335 Calkinstown Road · (860) 435-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

335 Calkinstown Road, Litchfield County, CT 06069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
AVAILABLE FOR MONTH OF AUGUST 2020 ONLY. Nestled back in and in harmony with nature, just part of the allure of this newly constructed modern farm house in a well sought after area of Sharon. The minimalist aspect of the design, with simplicity and sophistication kindles the feeling of well-being. Several of the rooms have a seamless vantage point to take in the natural beauty of the out-of-doors. The rooms are light filled, some with fresh timbered beams and vaulted ceilings, glass panels to compliment light and space. With entertaining or the desire for quietude in mind there are several spaces to accommodate everyones needs, a screened in room off the kitchen, an intimate patio setting off the dining room and a deck and patio off the great room. With 9 rooms, 3.5 baths, guest suite or master on first floor, 3 bedrooms including master en-suite on second floor and 4 fireplaces you will love how you live here. Private schools, train, hospital, shopping all within a few minutes. Hiking & biking trails, kayak and play in our many lakes, rivers and streams of the Tr-State area, yours to discover.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Calkinstown Road have any available units?
335 Calkinstown Road has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Calkinstown Road have?
Some of 335 Calkinstown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Calkinstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
335 Calkinstown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Calkinstown Road pet-friendly?
No, 335 Calkinstown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 335 Calkinstown Road offer parking?
Yes, 335 Calkinstown Road offers parking.
Does 335 Calkinstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Calkinstown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Calkinstown Road have a pool?
No, 335 Calkinstown Road does not have a pool.
Does 335 Calkinstown Road have accessible units?
No, 335 Calkinstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Calkinstown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Calkinstown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Calkinstown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Calkinstown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 335 Calkinstown Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road
Woodbury Center, CT 06798

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTCollinsville, CTTorrington, CTBristol, CTNaugatuck, CTNorth Haven, CTWallingford Center, CT
Simsbury Center, CTEast Haven, CTAnsonia, CTTrumbull, CTRidgefield, CTBranford Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTStratford, CTBridgeport, CTGlastonbury Center, CTGuilford Center, CTChicopee, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity