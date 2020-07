Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly guest parking internet access

Faith Manor offers spacious one bedroom apartments for seniors in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who utilize a landscaping plan to provide seasonal color year-round. Appliances are included, and residents can access the onsite laundry facility at their convenience. The vinyl tile flooring gives each unit a clean, fresh look that is easy to maintain. A playground is within walking distance for any children visitors, and the property is next to the YMCA. There is no application fee.