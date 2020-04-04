Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like
235 Martin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
235 Martin Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM
Check Availability
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
235 Martin Street
235 Martin Street
·
(860) 402-2129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT 06120
North End
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 2 · Avail. now
$1,200
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment .
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5343138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 235 Martin Street have any available units?
235 Martin Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hartford Rent Report
.
Is 235 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Martin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hartford
.
Does 235 Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 Martin Street does offer parking.
Does 235 Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Martin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Martin Street have a pool?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Martin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St
Hartford, CT 06103
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Regency Place Apartments
40 Willard Street
Hartford, CT 06105
Element 250
250 Main St
Hartford, CT 06106
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street
Hartford, CT 06103
81 Arch
81 Arch Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT 06120
Similar Pages
Hartford 1 Bedrooms
Hartford 2 Bedrooms
Hartford Apartments with Parking
Hartford Dog Friendly Apartments
Hartford Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Middletown, CT
Milford city, CT
Meriden, CT
Waterbury, CT
Springfield, MA
Manchester, CT
West Hartford, CT
West Haven, CT
Norwich, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MA
New London, CT
Stratford, CT
Shelton, CT
New Britain, CT
East Haven, CT
Amherst Center, MA
Northampton, MA
East Hartford, CT
Nearby Neighborhoods
Asylum Hill
Downtown Hartford
Frog Hollow
South Green
Apartments Near Colleges
Capital Community College
University of Hartford
Trinity College
Albertus Magnus College
Three Rivers Community College