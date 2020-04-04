All apartments in Hartford
235 Martin Street.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

235 Martin Street

235 Martin Street · (860) 402-2129
Location

235 Martin Street, Hartford, CT 06120
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom apartment located near laundromat and local shopping center , cold flat clean environment .

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hartford-ct?lid=12810750

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5343138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 235 Martin Street have any available units?
235 Martin Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
Is 235 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Martin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 235 Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 Martin Street does offer parking.
Does 235 Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Martin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Martin Street have a pool?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Martin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Martin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

