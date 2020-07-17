All apartments in Hartford County
9 Edgewood Cir
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

9 Edgewood Cir

9 Edgewood · No Longer Available
Location

9 Edgewood, Hartford County, CT 06001

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
With amazing features and updates, you won’t want to miss this incredible cabin-style home! Nestled within the woods in a fantastic no-through neighborhood, take advantage of the tennis courts, walking trails, highly rated schools, and short walk to the grocery store. Designed with both entertaining and modern living in mind, you’ll instantly fall in love with the brightly lit interior, wood laminate and pine plank flooring, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious living room with fireplace feature. A great space to make memories with loved ones, enjoy spending time within the large three seasons room which boasts skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the beautiful nature views. In addition to two other generously sized bedrooms with ample storage space, retreat to the peaceful master suite and watch as stress melts away after a long day. Simply stunning, this opportunity will only last for those who act now! Schedule your exclusive tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Edgewood Cir have any available units?
9 Edgewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hartford County, CT.
What amenities does 9 Edgewood Cir have?
Some of 9 Edgewood Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Edgewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9 Edgewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Edgewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Edgewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9 Edgewood Cir offer parking?
No, 9 Edgewood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9 Edgewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Edgewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Edgewood Cir have a pool?
No, 9 Edgewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9 Edgewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 9 Edgewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Edgewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Edgewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Edgewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Edgewood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
