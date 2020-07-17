9 Edgewood Cir

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

With amazing features and updates, you won’t want to miss this incredible cabin-style home! Nestled within the woods in a fantastic no-through neighborhood, take advantage of the tennis courts, walking trails, highly rated schools, and short walk to the grocery store. Designed with both entertaining and modern living in mind, you’ll instantly fall in love with the brightly lit interior, wood laminate and pine plank flooring, beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and spacious living room with fireplace feature. A great space to make memories with loved ones, enjoy spending time within the large three seasons room which boasts skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the beautiful nature views. In addition to two other generously sized bedrooms with ample storage space, retreat to the peaceful master suite and watch as stress melts away after a long day. Simply stunning, this opportunity will only last for those who act now! Schedule your exclusive tour today!