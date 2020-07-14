Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community! Our smoke-free, pet friendly homes feature granite counters, double sink vanities, walls of bright sunny windows, stainless steel GE appliances, walk in closets, fireplaces (in select units) as well as in-home washer/dryers. Socialize with friends and neighbors at one of our many resident events or find a quiet place to unwind in our amenity rich community. We proudly offer a modern clubhouse with coffee bar, resident lounge, free wifi business center and 24hr fitness center. Outdoors you will find our sparkling heated pool, resident dog park, fireplace lounge, firepit and an expansive covered grilling and entertaining cabana. We also offer a