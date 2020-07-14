All apartments in Simsbury Center
Find more places like The Pointe at Dorset Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simsbury Center, CT
/
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Pointe at Dorset Crossing

Open Now until 6pm
55 Dorset Xing · (860) 947-4004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free with 13 month lease
Browse Similar Places
Simsbury Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT 06070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 524 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 624 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 734 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 637 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 631 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at Dorset Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
WELCOME HOME
Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community! Our smoke-free, pet friendly homes feature granite counters, double sink vanities, walls of bright sunny windows, stainless steel GE appliances, walk in closets, fireplaces (in select units) as well as in-home washer/dryers. Socialize with friends and neighbors at one of our many resident events or find a quiet place to unwind in our amenity rich community. We proudly offer a modern clubhouse with coffee bar, resident lounge, free wifi business center and 24hr fitness center. Outdoors you will find our sparkling heated pool, resident dog park, fireplace lounge, firepit and an expansive covered grilling and entertaining cabana. We also offer a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant or $75 corporate
Deposit: $1500 with good credit
Move-in Fees: One-time $250 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10/month trash/recycling
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
restrictions: No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $35
restrictions: Some breeds may need a pet interview prior to approval.
Cats
fee: $350
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage must be used for parking and some storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have any available units?
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing has 15 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have?
Some of The Pointe at Dorset Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at Dorset Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free with 13 month lease
Is The Pointe at Dorset Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing offers parking.
Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing has a pool.
Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing has accessible units.
Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pointe at Dorset Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Pointe at Dorset Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl
Simsbury Center, CT 06089
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way
Simsbury Center, CT 06070

Similar Pages

Simsbury Center 1 BedroomsSimsbury Center 2 Bedrooms
Simsbury Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimsbury Center Apartments with Balcony
Simsbury Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA
Collinsville, CTLongmeadow, MABethel, CTWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTEssex Village, CTTorrington, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTBranford Center, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity