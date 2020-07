Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

This brick townhouse/condo located in one of the only gated communities in the area is a light and bright 2 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bath unit in Tunxis Village. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Walk into a large foyer with a open Kitchen with desk area and tile flooring. Big beautiful living room with fireplace and sliders to patio. laundry located right off off the kitchen and half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 large comfortable bedrooms with full baths. Cleared and wooded backyard with treelike to enjoy your private patio. If you enjoy tennis, a pool, basketball and convenient access to golf (right next door!) Bordering Farmington Country Club along with easy access to Uconn Medical and Jackson Labs then this is a must see. Guarded entrance to gain access to the complex.