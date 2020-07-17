2718 Berlin Tpke #1.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

New Luxury Waterfront Townhomes on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274222



Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin. This brand new rental community is ideally located on Silver Lake with direct waterfront access and breathtaking views.



At Edgewater Townhomes, it's easy to get from here to there and just about everywhere! Berlin is a veritable transportation hub at the geographic center of Connecticut with an array of options to choose from. With its close proximity to I-84, I-91, Route 9, and the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15), it's an easy commute to just about anywhere in CT and beyond.



Available 7/1/2020. Minimum 12 Month Lease. Going fast, CONTACT US TODAY!



Go to www.edgewaterofberlin.com for more information!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274222

Property Id 274222



(RLNE5757742)