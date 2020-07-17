All apartments in Hartford County
Location

2718 Berlin Turnpike, Hartford County, CT 06037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New Luxury Waterfront Townhomes on Silver Lake! - Property Id: 274222

Enjoy luxury lakefront living at Edgewater Townhomes of Berlin. This brand new rental community is ideally located on Silver Lake with direct waterfront access and breathtaking views.

At Edgewater Townhomes, it's easy to get from here to there and just about everywhere! Berlin is a veritable transportation hub at the geographic center of Connecticut with an array of options to choose from. With its close proximity to I-84, I-91, Route 9, and the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15), it's an easy commute to just about anywhere in CT and beyond.

Available 7/1/2020. Minimum 12 Month Lease. Going fast, CONTACT US TODAY!

Go to www.edgewaterofberlin.com for more information!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274222
Property Id 274222

(RLNE5757742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have any available units?
2718 Berlin Tpke #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hartford County, CT.
What amenities does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have?
Some of 2718 Berlin Tpke #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Berlin Tpke #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford County.
Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 offer parking?
No, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have a pool?
No, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have accessible units?
No, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Berlin Tpke #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

