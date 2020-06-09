All apartments in Guilford Center
Find more places like 373 Old Whitfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guilford Center, CT
/
373 Old Whitfield Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:52 PM

373 Old Whitfield Street

373 Whitfield Street · (203) 824-4452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Guilford Center
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

373 Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT 06437

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unfurnished Annual Rental! Just updated with new flooring and freshly painted throughout and new kitchen cabinets! Not often available is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo style living just steps from the Guilford Green, Town Marina and Jacobs Beach. This bright, clean unit has both washer and dryer on site, as well as an outdoor patio. Two good sized bedrooms, master with access to the full bath, make this an unique rental opportunity. A nice sized eat in kitchen with sliders to the patio offer expanded living space, half bath is also found on the main level. Additional storage space with an attic and access to individual basement. Easy access to the Railroad Station and I-95 make this an ideal commuting location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Old Whitfield Street have any available units?
373 Old Whitfield Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373 Old Whitfield Street have?
Some of 373 Old Whitfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Old Whitfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 Old Whitfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Old Whitfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 Old Whitfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guilford Center.
Does 373 Old Whitfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 373 Old Whitfield Street does offer parking.
Does 373 Old Whitfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Old Whitfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Old Whitfield Street have a pool?
No, 373 Old Whitfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 Old Whitfield Street have accessible units?
No, 373 Old Whitfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Old Whitfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Old Whitfield Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 373 Old Whitfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 Old Whitfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 373 Old Whitfield Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Guilford Center 2 BedroomsGuilford Center Apartments with Balcony
Guilford Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGuilford Center Apartments with Parking
Guilford Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
New London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTSmithtown, NY
Branford Center, CTIslandia, NYGreenport, NYShirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYBridgeport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity