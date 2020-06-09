373 Old Whitfield Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unfurnished Annual Rental! Just updated with new flooring and freshly painted throughout and new kitchen cabinets! Not often available is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo style living just steps from the Guilford Green, Town Marina and Jacobs Beach. This bright, clean unit has both washer and dryer on site, as well as an outdoor patio. Two good sized bedrooms, master with access to the full bath, make this an unique rental opportunity. A nice sized eat in kitchen with sliders to the patio offer expanded living space, half bath is also found on the main level. Additional storage space with an attic and access to individual basement. Easy access to the Railroad Station and I-95 make this an ideal commuting location.