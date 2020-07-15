312 Old Whitfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy, adorable 4 room, 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor apartment located next to train station in the heart of downtown Guilford. The kitchen features a build in storage cabinet, butcher block counter, electric burner oven and refrigerator. The living room and dining rooms are connected for a flexible floor plan, and the bedroom offers carpet and a spacious closet Unit includes heat and city water! No pets and no smoking inside or on property. Credit check, background check plus two months security and year lease required. Good credit a must - minimum 700 credit score. Perfect for 1 person as there is only parking available for 1 car in the driveway next to the garage. no street parking available. Year lease required, but owners prefer longer term.



Please note that stairs to unit are steep. Garage is not included. No Laundry on premises. No basement access.

Owner will allow tenant to bring there own window or upright a/c unit