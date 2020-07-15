All apartments in Guilford Center
312 Old Whitfield Street

312 Old Whitfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Old Whitfield Street, Guilford Center, CT 06437

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy, adorable 4 room, 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor apartment located next to train station in the heart of downtown Guilford. The kitchen features a build in storage cabinet, butcher block counter, electric burner oven and refrigerator. The living room and dining rooms are connected for a flexible floor plan, and the bedroom offers carpet and a spacious closet Unit includes heat and city water! No pets and no smoking inside or on property. Credit check, background check plus two months security and year lease required. Good credit a must - minimum 700 credit score. Perfect for 1 person as there is only parking available for 1 car in the driveway next to the garage. no street parking available. Year lease required, but owners prefer longer term.

Please note that stairs to unit are steep. Garage is not included. No Laundry on premises. No basement access.
Owner will allow tenant to bring there own window or upright a/c unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Old Whitfield Street have any available units?
312 Old Whitfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guilford Center, CT.
What amenities does 312 Old Whitfield Street have?
Some of 312 Old Whitfield Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Old Whitfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Old Whitfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Old Whitfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 Old Whitfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guilford Center.
Does 312 Old Whitfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Old Whitfield Street offers parking.
Does 312 Old Whitfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Old Whitfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Old Whitfield Street have a pool?
No, 312 Old Whitfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Old Whitfield Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Old Whitfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Old Whitfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Old Whitfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Old Whitfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Old Whitfield Street has units with air conditioning.
