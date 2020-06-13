/
3 bedroom apartments
137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
186 Milbank Avenue
186 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT
A wonderful opportunity to live in town! Just a few minutes to Greenwich Avenue shops and restaurants! Exceptional four-bedroom, unfurnished Townhouse with 10 foot ceilings, beautiful custom details, living room with fireplace, formal dining room,
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
900 sqft
Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1987 sqft
Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away.
Indian Harbor
1 Unit Available
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
28 Woodland Drive
28 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1619 sqft
Very rare downtown condo townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, huge garage with storage and a work space and another separate parking space. Move in ready home with abundant windows and natural light and unbelievable storage.
1 Unit Available
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwich
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwich
Harbor Point
23 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Downtown Stamford
24 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,037
1800 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,585
1715 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
$
Downtown Stamford
69 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1466 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
1 Unit Available
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.
1 Unit Available
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Langhorne Lane in Fairfield County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
