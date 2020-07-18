Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

15 Medford Street Available 09/01/20 Single-Family Glastonbury Colonial - Do you love everything Glastonbury has to offer including its many popular restaurants, coffee houses, shopping options and small town vibe? Would you like to be able to easily walk to these things? If so, this gorgeous home is what you have been waiting for! Impeccably remodeled this year, this classic, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial is the perfect quiet spot to call home that provides easy access to Routes 2, 3 and 17 but more importantly is within walking distance of Hebron Ave and New London Turnpike. More restaurants then you can imagine plus the many fines stores and shopping including Whole Foods and Fox Run Mall are an easy stroll. This truly dead end street has almost no traffic making it a serene little enclave. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home gleam. The first floor boasts a modern kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. There is a formal living room and dining room, half bath and large enclosed sun porch off the kitchen. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a very large, modern full bath. The walk-up attic is huge and offers tons of storage.The basement is partially finished and is perfect for an office or family room. There is also a laundry room and additional storage. Finally, an attached one car garage and really nice sized level back yard make this rental a true dream. No smoking is allowed but a small dog might be considered.



Tenant responsible for all utilities including heat, hot water, electricity, water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Available anytime after August 15th.



No Cats Allowed



