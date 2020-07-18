All apartments in Glastonbury Center
Find more places like 15 Medford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glastonbury Center, CT
/
15 Medford Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15 Medford Street

15 Medford Street · (860) 346-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glastonbury Center
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15 Medford Street, Glastonbury Center, CT 06033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 Medford Street · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15 Medford Street Available 09/01/20 Single-Family Glastonbury Colonial - Do you love everything Glastonbury has to offer including its many popular restaurants, coffee houses, shopping options and small town vibe? Would you like to be able to easily walk to these things? If so, this gorgeous home is what you have been waiting for! Impeccably remodeled this year, this classic, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial is the perfect quiet spot to call home that provides easy access to Routes 2, 3 and 17 but more importantly is within walking distance of Hebron Ave and New London Turnpike. More restaurants then you can imagine plus the many fines stores and shopping including Whole Foods and Fox Run Mall are an easy stroll. This truly dead end street has almost no traffic making it a serene little enclave. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home gleam. The first floor boasts a modern kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. There is a formal living room and dining room, half bath and large enclosed sun porch off the kitchen. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a very large, modern full bath. The walk-up attic is huge and offers tons of storage.The basement is partially finished and is perfect for an office or family room. There is also a laundry room and additional storage. Finally, an attached one car garage and really nice sized level back yard make this rental a true dream. No smoking is allowed but a small dog might be considered.

Tenant responsible for all utilities including heat, hot water, electricity, water, sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. Available anytime after August 15th.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5900045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Medford Street have any available units?
15 Medford Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Medford Street have?
Some of 15 Medford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Medford Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Medford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Medford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Medford Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Medford Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Medford Street offers parking.
Does 15 Medford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Medford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Medford Street have a pool?
No, 15 Medford Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Medford Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Medford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Medford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Medford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Medford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Medford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Medford Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glastonbury Centre
28 Nanel Dr
Glastonbury Center, CT 06033
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke
Glastonbury Center, CT 06033
Griswold Gardens
30 Salem Ct
Glastonbury Center, CT 06033

Similar Pages

Glastonbury Center 1 BedroomsGlastonbury Center 2 Bedrooms
Glastonbury Center Apartments with ParkingGlastonbury Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Glastonbury Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA
Mystic, CTCollinsville, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTCutchogue, NYBridgeport, CTBristol, CTWallingford Center, CTGreenport West, NYTorrington, CTBroad Brook, CTAnsonia, CTBranford Center, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity