Fairfield County, CT
549 North Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:10 AM

549 North Street

549 North Street · (203) 550-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

549 North Street, Fairfield County, CT 06830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$32,000

7 Bed · 10 Bath · 12812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Property is available as a long term lease only. Designed and built by Alex Kaali-Nagy. This beautiful Georgian estate set on 2.3 park-like acres was completely renovated to meet today's lifestyle with open floor plan and state of the art technology. Throughout the grandly scaled home, the exquisite architectural details, of the finest custom craftsmanship, create a warm and inviting environment for an ideal mix of formal luxury and relaxed comfort. The exterior boasts a gorgeous landscape design by renowned architect, Janice Parker which includes a walled garden, heated pool and a 3,000 sq ft blue stone patio overlooking the rolling lawn. Prime mid-country location. The property abuts conservation land offering additional privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 North Street have any available units?
549 North Street has a unit available for $32,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 549 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
549 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 549 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 549 North Street offer parking?
No, 549 North Street does not offer parking.
Does 549 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 North Street have a pool?
Yes, 549 North Street has a pool.
Does 549 North Street have accessible units?
No, 549 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 549 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
