549 North Street

Property is available as a long term lease only. Designed and built by Alex Kaali-Nagy. This beautiful Georgian estate set on 2.3 park-like acres was completely renovated to meet today's lifestyle with open floor plan and state of the art technology. Throughout the grandly scaled home, the exquisite architectural details, of the finest custom craftsmanship, create a warm and inviting environment for an ideal mix of formal luxury and relaxed comfort. The exterior boasts a gorgeous landscape design by renowned architect, Janice Parker which includes a walled garden, heated pool and a 3,000 sq ft blue stone patio overlooking the rolling lawn. Prime mid-country location. The property abuts conservation land offering additional privacy.