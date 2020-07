Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Wonderful opportunity to live in lower Greenfield Hill while just minutes from the train, schools and town center - making it the perfect location! This gracious home has many custom details including marble and Travertine floors, gas fireplace, custom built-ins, and gourmet kitchen. The partially finished basement adds another bonus playroom or workout area. The backyard is private with a covered porch and two additional patios that overlook the beautiful backyard.