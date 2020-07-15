All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 101 Newtown Turnpike.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
101 Newtown Turnpike
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:06 PM

101 Newtown Turnpike

101 Newtown Tpke · (203) 257-9909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT 06883

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient windows/doors & more! Enter and immediately notice vaulted ceilings and wide-ranging doors that lead to your outdoor haven w/ expansive outdoor deck! Living area flows effortlessly into the large dining room, perfect for entertaining. Friends and family will enjoy the large open kitchen w/ Petra Cardosa limestone countertops, Viking/ subzero/Thermador appliances, and an abundance of sunlight via the skylights! Finish off the first floor with a cozy living room/ grand room, and two spacious bedrooms w/ their own personalized bathrooms. Upstairs, the master bedroom is complete w/ matching his/hers dressing rooms/walk-in closets, luxurious windows and a door leading to your private balcony. Master bath shines w/ Italian tiles, European faucets, and air jet whirlpool tub. This spacious property offers a bonus room downstairs, perfect for an office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. Spring & Summer w/ loved ones will be one to remember w/ this remarkable in-ground heated gunite pool, perfect for both splashing around & relaxing w/ an added bonus of the hot tub! Located minutes away from parks, schools, and shopping, this property can be perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Newtown Turnpike have any available units?
101 Newtown Turnpike has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Newtown Turnpike have?
Some of 101 Newtown Turnpike's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Newtown Turnpike currently offering any rent specials?
101 Newtown Turnpike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Newtown Turnpike pet-friendly?
No, 101 Newtown Turnpike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 101 Newtown Turnpike offer parking?
No, 101 Newtown Turnpike does not offer parking.
Does 101 Newtown Turnpike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Newtown Turnpike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Newtown Turnpike have a pool?
Yes, 101 Newtown Turnpike has a pool.
Does 101 Newtown Turnpike have accessible units?
No, 101 Newtown Turnpike does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Newtown Turnpike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Newtown Turnpike has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Newtown Turnpike have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Newtown Turnpike does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 Newtown Turnpike?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
Fairfield
100 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive
Stamford, CT 06824
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
Element One
111 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd
Wilton Center, CT 06897

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity