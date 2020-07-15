101 Newtown Turnpike

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient windows/doors & more! Enter and immediately notice vaulted ceilings and wide-ranging doors that lead to your outdoor haven w/ expansive outdoor deck! Living area flows effortlessly into the large dining room, perfect for entertaining. Friends and family will enjoy the large open kitchen w/ Petra Cardosa limestone countertops, Viking/ subzero/Thermador appliances, and an abundance of sunlight via the skylights! Finish off the first floor with a cozy living room/ grand room, and two spacious bedrooms w/ their own personalized bathrooms. Upstairs, the master bedroom is complete w/ matching his/hers dressing rooms/walk-in closets, luxurious windows and a door leading to your private balcony. Master bath shines w/ Italian tiles, European faucets, and air jet whirlpool tub. This spacious property offers a bonus room downstairs, perfect for an office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. Spring & Summer w/ loved ones will be one to remember w/ this remarkable in-ground heated gunite pool, perfect for both splashing around & relaxing w/ an added bonus of the hot tub! Located minutes away from parks, schools, and shopping, this property can be perfect for you!