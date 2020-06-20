All apartments in East Haven
Find more places like 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Haven, CT
/
8 Lynwood Pl. - 8
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

8 Lynwood Pl. - 8

8 Lynwood Place · (203) 464-6328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Haven
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 Lynwood Place, East Haven, CT 06512

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Available August 1, 2020

* YALE GRADUATE STUDENT BUILDING*
* CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE*
* DOWNTOWN*

- Great 1 bedroom apartment
- Heat and hot water included
- Updated kitchen, granite tops
- Plenty of closet space
- Hardwood floors
- Full Bathroom
- 24/7 Video Surveillance
- Security Intercom
- Laundry Room
- Bike Storage Area

At Yale Campus-Downtown
Walk to the Medical School, Hospital, Art, Architecture,
Drama, Law, Art History, Languages, School Of Management , ETC .
Available to show 7 days a week, including Saturday and Sunday
Schedule your showing now.
CALL/TEXT/EMAIL Steve 203-464-6328
www.steve@apartments4yale.com
Face Time showing are Available
This elegant, well maintained 1920's brick building is centrally located for Yale graduate students. It is within a block of the Architecture School, Art History Department and Art School. Across the street from Sculpture school. Minutes from the Drama School, Law School and Music School. Quick walk to Payne Whitney Gym and Yale New Haven Hospital. Within Yale shuttle and Yale security services district. Walking distance from Stop & Shop. Arnie's office right around the corner.

OWNER:
Arnie is a private landlord dedicated to serving his tenants in the very best way possible.

His goal is to maintain an atmosphere for graduate students which is conducive to study and a haven for them, where they need not worry about unattended repairs, or other day to day frustrations.

He believes that students have enough on their minds, coming home should be a pleasure. Anything he and his staff can do to facilitate this, they do.

The happiness and safety of his tenants always comes first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have any available units?
8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have?
Some of 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Haven.
Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 offer parking?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have a pool?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have accessible units?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8 Lynwood Pl. - 8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave
East Haven, CT 06512
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St
East Haven, CT 06512

Similar Pages

East Haven 1 BedroomsEast Haven 2 Bedrooms
East Haven Cheap PlacesEast Haven Dog Friendly Apartments
East Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYSimsbury Center, CTNesconset, NYWindsor Locks, CTYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYSouthold, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity