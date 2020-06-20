8 Lynwood Pl. - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry bike storage

Available August 1, 2020



* YALE GRADUATE STUDENT BUILDING*

* CLEAN-QUIET-SECURE*

* DOWNTOWN*



- Great 1 bedroom apartment

- Heat and hot water included

- Updated kitchen, granite tops

- Plenty of closet space

- Hardwood floors

- Full Bathroom

- 24/7 Video Surveillance

- Security Intercom

- Laundry Room

- Bike Storage Area



At Yale Campus-Downtown

Walk to the Medical School, Hospital, Art, Architecture,

Drama, Law, Art History, Languages, School Of Management , ETC .

Available to show 7 days a week, including Saturday and Sunday

Schedule your showing now.

CALL/TEXT/EMAIL Steve 203-464-6328

www.steve@apartments4yale.com

Face Time showing are Available

This elegant, well maintained 1920's brick building is centrally located for Yale graduate students. It is within a block of the Architecture School, Art History Department and Art School. Across the street from Sculpture school. Minutes from the Drama School, Law School and Music School. Quick walk to Payne Whitney Gym and Yale New Haven Hospital. Within Yale shuttle and Yale security services district. Walking distance from Stop & Shop. Arnie's office right around the corner.



OWNER:

Arnie is a private landlord dedicated to serving his tenants in the very best way possible.



His goal is to maintain an atmosphere for graduate students which is conducive to study and a haven for them, where they need not worry about unattended repairs, or other day to day frustrations.



He believes that students have enough on their minds, coming home should be a pleasure. Anything he and his staff can do to facilitate this, they do.



The happiness and safety of his tenants always comes first.