Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3

131 Cosey Beach Ave · No Longer Available
Location

131 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT 06512

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Contact: Levi M. 646 923 1524

Newly Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom. Waterfront Views!

- Steps from the Beach
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Microwave
- New Bathroom
- Off-Street Parking
- Laundry on site

Requirements:
Minimum Monthly Net Income $3375+
2 Months Security
No Prior Evictions
Good Credit
No Dogs
Cats ok

Contact: Levi 646 923 1524
*emails without a contact number will be ignored

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5743610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

