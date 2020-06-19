Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Haven, CT
/
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3
131 Cosey Beach Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
131 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT 06512
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Contact: Levi M. 646 923 1524
Newly Renovated Luxury 2 Bedroom. Waterfront Views!
- Steps from the Beach
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Microwave
- New Bathroom
- Off-Street Parking
- Laundry on site
Requirements:
Minimum Monthly Net Income $3375+
2 Months Security
No Prior Evictions
Good Credit
No Dogs
Cats ok
Contact: Levi 646 923 1524
*emails without a contact number will be ignored
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5743610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have any available units?
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Haven, CT
.
What amenities does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have?
Some of 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 currently offering any rent specials?
131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 is pet friendly.
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 offer parking?
Yes, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 does offer parking.
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have a pool?
No, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 does not have a pool.
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have accessible units?
No, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Cosey Beach Ave Apt B3 does not have units with air conditioning.
