Amenities

patio / balcony garage accessible oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Do not miss the chance to rent this charming split level ranch, located near close proximity to shopping and dinning. This home has much to offer with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and a large living room that flows through the kitchen straight into the bonus mud room. Here you will find lots of natural light, thanks to a generous amount of windows where you can overlook a beautiful private back yard. This property also includes a single detached garage as well as a half-finished basement where you can open the door to a covered patio that sits right in your private yard.