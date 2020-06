Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER IS IN THE APARTMENT. LARGE LOCKED STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. ONE RESERVED PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. CONVENIENT TO TOWN, TRAIN, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS. EASY LIVING!!