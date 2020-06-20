66 Stetson Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy. Relax in the spacious living room with a cozy gas fireplace and sliders to the back deck perfect for summer grilling. The Kitchen features cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. The separate dining area has French doors opening to a front balcony to enjoy the outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout the main level make this the perfect home. The upper level offers a large Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath. The second Bedroom also has it's own Full Bath. New lighting, plumbing fixtures, water heater and washer/dryer, along with freshly painted. Lower level Den perfect for home office or storage leads to the over-sized 2 Car garage with additional parking. Enjoy the fitness center, pool & rent-able clubhouse in an ideal Westside location with easy access to commuting routes, close to Candlewood Lake, fine restaurants, shopping, Richter Park Golf & many other local points of interest, all within 60 minutes to NYC.