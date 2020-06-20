All apartments in Danbury
Danbury, CT
66 Stetson Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

66 Stetson Place

66 Stetson Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT 06811

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy. Relax in the spacious living room with a cozy gas fireplace and sliders to the back deck perfect for summer grilling. The Kitchen features cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. The separate dining area has French doors opening to a front balcony to enjoy the outdoors. Hardwood floors throughout the main level make this the perfect home. The upper level offers a large Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath. The second Bedroom also has it's own Full Bath. New lighting, plumbing fixtures, water heater and washer/dryer, along with freshly painted. Lower level Den perfect for home office or storage leads to the over-sized 2 Car garage with additional parking. Enjoy the fitness center, pool & rent-able clubhouse in an ideal Westside location with easy access to commuting routes, close to Candlewood Lake, fine restaurants, shopping, Richter Park Golf & many other local points of interest, all within 60 minutes to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Stetson Place have any available units?
66 Stetson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danbury, CT.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Stetson Place have?
Some of 66 Stetson Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Stetson Place currently offering any rent specials?
66 Stetson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Stetson Place pet-friendly?
No, 66 Stetson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danbury.
Does 66 Stetson Place offer parking?
Yes, 66 Stetson Place does offer parking.
Does 66 Stetson Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Stetson Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Stetson Place have a pool?
Yes, 66 Stetson Place has a pool.
Does 66 Stetson Place have accessible units?
No, 66 Stetson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Stetson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Stetson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
