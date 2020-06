Amenities

Ranch style home features living room with brick fireplace, kitchen w/appliances, 3 bedrooms with carpet on main level, Finished lower level with 1 bedroom with laminate floor and family room with brick wood burning fireplace; 12x14' pressure treated deck. private back yard. First month's rent, two months security deposit required. Good credit a must. Tenant is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Tenant has use of right side garage only. No Pets!