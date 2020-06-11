All apartments in Bristol
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

502 SOUTH ST - B2

502 South St · (860) 560-6016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 South St, Bristol, CT 06010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment, by appointment only.

Large studio with new appliances, fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops. New carpet . Heat, hot water , sewer, trash included. On site washers and dryers. Every unit has separate electricity for which resident is responsible. Ample on site parking for tenants.
Perfect location for active professionals and families. Located next to Memorial Blvd Park with public access to fields, basketball and tennis courts, Quiet and safe community with great school systems. Convenient access to I 84 and Rt. 72 .
*No pets
* No smoking
* 1 off street parking
*Laundry room on premise
*Spacious closets
*security system 24/7
*All Appliances,
*New Kitchen
*First month rent and 1 month security deposit for qualified applicants - good credit 640 and above

*No Evictions or Felonies

Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment

Must complete application and provide proof of income
Parkview Apartments
502 South St, Bristol, Ct 06010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

