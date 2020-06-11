502 SOUTH ST - B2

Amenities
Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment, by appointment only.
Large studio with new appliances, fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops. New carpet . Heat, hot water , sewer, trash included. On site washers and dryers. Every unit has separate electricity for which resident is responsible. Ample on site parking for tenants.
Perfect location for active professionals and families. Located next to Memorial Blvd Park with public access to fields, basketball and tennis courts, Quiet and safe community with great school systems. Convenient access to I 84 and Rt. 72 .
*No pets
* No smoking
* 1 off street parking
*Laundry room on premise
*Spacious closets
*security system 24/7
*All Appliances,
*New Kitchen
*First month rent and 1 month security deposit for qualified applicants - good credit 640 and above
*No Evictions or Felonies
Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment
Must complete application and provide proof of income
Parkview Apartments
502 South St, Bristol, Ct 06010