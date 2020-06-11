502 SOUTH ST - B2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court elevator on-site laundry parking tennis court

Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment, by appointment only.



Large studio with new appliances, fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops. New carpet . Heat, hot water , sewer, trash included. On site washers and dryers. Every unit has separate electricity for which resident is responsible. Ample on site parking for tenants.

Perfect location for active professionals and families. Located next to Memorial Blvd Park with public access to fields, basketball and tennis courts, Quiet and safe community with great school systems. Convenient access to I 84 and Rt. 72 .

*No pets

* No smoking

* 1 off street parking

*Laundry room on premise

*Spacious closets

*security system 24/7

*All Appliances,

*New Kitchen

*First month rent and 1 month security deposit for qualified applicants - good credit 640 and above



*No Evictions or Felonies



Call 860.560.6016 to schedule appointment



Must complete application and provide proof of income

Parkview Apartments

502 South St, Bristol, Ct 06010