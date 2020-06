Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. POOL AND STORAGE ROOM AVAILABLE FOR TENANTS USE. RESERVED PARKING SPACE. CLOSE TO TRUMBULL MALL, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION. NO PETS. APPLICATION AND CREDIT CHECKED BY RE/MAX HERITAGE.