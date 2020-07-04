All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 453 Gurdon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
453 Gurdon Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:47 AM

453 Gurdon Street

453 Gurdon St · (203) 543-6229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

453 Gurdon St, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Brooklawn - St. Vincent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-3 · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This apt. is one of a kind Huge 2nd and 3rd fl. 3 to 4 bedroms. All remodeled Beautiful hardwd fl. all tiled bathrms & kitchen, Granite counter tops w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. extra office, bdrm or play room on 2nd fl. Formal dining room. 3rd. fl w/ master suite bdrm w/ stand up shower tiled bathroom and sitting area w/wall unit A/C You really have to see it to believe it. You have not seeing any thing like this apt. walking distance to St Vincent Hospital, and all your needs and major highways. 1 car parking, laundry hook ups available. NO pets and NO smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Gurdon Street have any available units?
453 Gurdon Street has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Gurdon Street have?
Some of 453 Gurdon Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Gurdon Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 Gurdon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Gurdon Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 Gurdon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 453 Gurdon Street offer parking?
Yes, 453 Gurdon Street offers parking.
Does 453 Gurdon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Gurdon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Gurdon Street have a pool?
No, 453 Gurdon Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 Gurdon Street have accessible units?
No, 453 Gurdon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Gurdon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Gurdon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Gurdon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 Gurdon Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 453 Gurdon Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GaragesBridgeport Apartments with Parking
Bridgeport Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYJericho, NYWestport, CTBethpage, NYWest Islip, NYHuntington, NYIslandia, NY
Mount Sinai, NYHicksville, NYRidgefield, CTMiddle Island, NYSyosset, NYOld Greenwich, CTOyster Bay, NYLindenhurst, NYBristol, CTBay Shore, NYWallingford Center, CTSelden, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity