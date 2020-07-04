453 Gurdon Street

Amenities

This apt. is one of a kind Huge 2nd and 3rd fl. 3 to 4 bedroms. All remodeled Beautiful hardwd fl. all tiled bathrms & kitchen, Granite counter tops w/cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. extra office, bdrm or play room on 2nd fl. Formal dining room. 3rd. fl w/ master suite bdrm w/ stand up shower tiled bathroom and sitting area w/wall unit A/C You really have to see it to believe it. You have not seeing any thing like this apt. walking distance to St Vincent Hospital, and all your needs and major highways. 1 car parking, laundry hook ups available. NO pets and NO smoking.