35 Richardson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking tennis court microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Ideal opportunity to rent this fully furnished, flexible, short term rental apartment with all the comforts of home. Located in the Beardsley park area and walkable to area amenities such as Beardsley park & zoo, shopping, tennis, fishing, bus line and major highway. Less then 10 min. commute to SIKORSKY AIRCRAFT, ST. VINCENT & YALE NEW HAVEN-BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL. OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST COMPLETE A RENTAL APPLICATION AND CREDIT REPORT. MUST HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. TENANT SUPPLIED CREDIT REPORT NOT ACCEPTABLE.