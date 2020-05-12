All apartments in Bridgeport
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street

35 Richardson Street · (203) 923-7457
Location

35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610
North Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Ideal opportunity to rent this fully furnished, flexible, short term rental apartment with all the comforts of home. Located in the Beardsley park area and walkable to area amenities such as Beardsley park & zoo, shopping, tennis, fishing, bus line and major highway. Less then 10 min. commute to SIKORSKY AIRCRAFT, ST. VINCENT & YALE NEW HAVEN-BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL. OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST COMPLETE A RENTAL APPLICATION AND CREDIT REPORT. MUST HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. TENANT SUPPLIED CREDIT REPORT NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Richardson Street have any available units?
35 Richardson Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Richardson Street have?
Some of 35 Richardson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Richardson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 Richardson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 35 Richardson Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 Richardson Street does offer parking.
Does 35 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Richardson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 35 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Richardson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Richardson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Richardson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
