Bridgeport, CT
2955 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:26 PM

2955 Madison Avenue

2955 Madison Avenue · (203) 219-5007
Location

2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.
Close to Sacred Hearty University, Merritt Parkway, dining, shopping, golf and only minutes to Metro North!!
Privately tucked away off Madison Avenue with oodles of parking for your guests.
Plenty of closet space with a Washer and Dryer in the unit and a huge storage room as well!
A delightful balcony to enjoy those summer evenings on with newer kitchen appliances.
Heat and Hot Water included in your rent of only 1500.00 a month makes this unit easy affordable living with no monthly bill surprises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Madison Avenue have any available units?
2955 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2955 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 2955 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 2955 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2955 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2955 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2955 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2955 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
