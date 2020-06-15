2955 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.

Close to Sacred Hearty University, Merritt Parkway, dining, shopping, golf and only minutes to Metro North!!

Privately tucked away off Madison Avenue with oodles of parking for your guests.

Plenty of closet space with a Washer and Dryer in the unit and a huge storage room as well!

A delightful balcony to enjoy those summer evenings on with newer kitchen appliances.

Heat and Hot Water included in your rent of only 1500.00 a month makes this unit easy affordable living with no monthly bill surprises.