Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
167 Wilson Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Black Rock
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 167 Wilson Street have any available units?
167 Wilson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bridgeport, CT
.
What amenities does 167 Wilson Street have?
Some of 167 Wilson Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 167 Wilson Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 Wilson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Wilson Street pet-friendly?
No, 167 Wilson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bridgeport
.
Does 167 Wilson Street offer parking?
Yes, 167 Wilson Street does offer parking.
Does 167 Wilson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Wilson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Wilson Street have a pool?
No, 167 Wilson Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 Wilson Street have accessible units?
No, 167 Wilson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Wilson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Wilson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Wilson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Wilson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
