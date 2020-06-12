/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woodmoor, CO
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
17031 Blue Mist Grv
17031 Blue Mist Grv, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1256 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Double Master Monument Townhome - Property Id: 248450 Beautiful Monument townhome. Double master upstairs Living room half bath and kitchen downstairs. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1070 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1114 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Interquest
24 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Briargate
21 Units Available
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1291 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
$
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Falcon Estates
74 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1044 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Trailridge
14 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1167 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wolf Ranch
10 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Anderosa
10 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1030 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated February 19 at 10:30pm
Anderosa
18 Units Available
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Interquest
1 Unit Available
1336 Plentiful Dr
1336 Plentiful Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1304 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Available for rent on July 1st. Great location near restaurants and shopping near Interquest and minutes from I25. Amazing views with open space to the north off of the porch, never to be built on.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Interquest
1 Unit Available
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive
11538 Mountain Turtle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1527 sqft
Make yourself at home in this charming 2 story home in Northgate. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Shutters on every window to let the sunshine in or close them for privacy. Large living room area that is open to dining and kitchen area.
Similar Pages
Woodmoor 2 BedroomsWoodmoor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodmoor 3 BedroomsWoodmoor Apartments with Balcony
Woodmoor Apartments with GarageWoodmoor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodmoor Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CO