Woodmoor, CO
1580 Burning Oak Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1580 Burning Oak Way

1580 Burning Oak Way · (719) 591-8500
Location

1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO 80132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1580 Burning Oak Way · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3196 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor. Beautiful wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace in step-down living room, large deck off living room, four sets of sliding doors, and an abundance of natural light from so many windows throughout. Well-appointed kitchen with double pantry, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, and separate dining. Nicely updated bathrooms – master with step-down, walk-in shower. Four bedrooms + bonus rooms, including one with full-wall mirror for yoga or barre. Oversized garage includes a shop area with a large workbench, plus additional 12x25 heated room above the garage, perfect for workshop, craft, or storage. Circular driveway in front with a covered carport and a second driveway in back to access upper level of home.

PETS: Mature (2+yo), fixed dog(s) & cat(s), with prior approval additional refundable deposit of $500 per pet.
NO SMOKING: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in or on the premises, including the garage, deck, patio, yard.
NO MARIJUANA: The use or growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited anywhere in or on the property.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

(RLNE5838869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
