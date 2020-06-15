Amenities

147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees. The front entry is flagged by two large stone columns. Inside you will find custom oak floors with walnut inlay. To the right is a large formal dining room complete with elegant crown molding and chair rail as well as a coffered ceiling with a gorgeous chandelier. To the back of the house is a great room/living room with 14' ceilings, gas fireplace, bookshelves and built-ins.



The kitchen with a breakfast nook opens to the great room making the main level open and bright. The spacious master bedroom has a built in wall safe, walks out to the back deck and a walk-in closet. The 5 piece master bath comes with tall cabinets, a large tub and beautiful tile detail. The main level also has a second bedroom with a large window seat with storage and a second full bathroom.



The lower level has a huge open family room with an over-sized gas fireplace and a full wet bar. Under the stairs has been converted into a playroom area with magnetic chalkboard. The entertainment room has a large screen and platform for stadium seating. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill full bathroom and each has a walk-in closet. The fifth bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The house has two furnaces, two water heaters, two a/c units, a central vacuum and a whole house generator.



This is a NO PETS property. For more information about this home or to schedule a showing visit us at www.Timberlinepm.com



