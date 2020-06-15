All apartments in Woodmoor
147 Metcalf Lane
Last updated June 15 2020

147 Metcalf Lane

147 Metcalf Lane · (719) 481-4000 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO 80132

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 147 Metcalf Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5068 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees. The front entry is flagged by two large stone columns. Inside you will find custom oak floors with walnut inlay. To the right is a large formal dining room complete with elegant crown molding and chair rail as well as a coffered ceiling with a gorgeous chandelier. To the back of the house is a great room/living room with 14' ceilings, gas fireplace, bookshelves and built-ins.

The kitchen with a breakfast nook opens to the great room making the main level open and bright. The spacious master bedroom has a built in wall safe, walks out to the back deck and a walk-in closet. The 5 piece master bath comes with tall cabinets, a large tub and beautiful tile detail. The main level also has a second bedroom with a large window seat with storage and a second full bathroom.

The lower level has a huge open family room with an over-sized gas fireplace and a full wet bar. Under the stairs has been converted into a playroom area with magnetic chalkboard. The entertainment room has a large screen and platform for stadium seating. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill full bathroom and each has a walk-in closet. The fifth bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The house has two furnaces, two water heaters, two a/c units, a central vacuum and a whole house generator.

This is a NO PETS property. For more information about this home or to schedule a showing visit us at www.Timberlinepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Metcalf Lane have any available units?
147 Metcalf Lane has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Metcalf Lane have?
Some of 147 Metcalf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Metcalf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
147 Metcalf Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Metcalf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 147 Metcalf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmoor.
Does 147 Metcalf Lane offer parking?
No, 147 Metcalf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 147 Metcalf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Metcalf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Metcalf Lane have a pool?
No, 147 Metcalf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 147 Metcalf Lane have accessible units?
No, 147 Metcalf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Metcalf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Metcalf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Metcalf Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 Metcalf Lane has units with air conditioning.
