All apartments in Woodland Park
Find more places like 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodland Park, CO
/
380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8

380 Paradise Circle · (719) 579-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

380 Paradise Circle, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 Available 08/01/20 Quiet charmer- Upgrades abound, landry & utilities included (Woodland Park) - Relax in this quiet and quaint 600 sqft 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo. Calming views and wall colors couple with beautiful upgrades to give comfort and luxury. Granite counter tops, upgraded birch cabinets, whit subway tile backsplash, crown molding, ceiling fans in every room, upgraded bathroom vanity with storage, and more! All basic utilities included (internet and cable are tenant responsibilities).

Walking Distance to Natural Grocers
Laundry on site
Additional storage in locked hall closet

Please call or text Allison at (719) 551-0999 for questions and showings.

Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater than 3 times the rent. No Section 8/vouchers. Full qualifications available on our website.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5058280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have any available units?
380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have?
Some of 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 currently offering any rent specials?
380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 is pet friendly.
Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 offer parking?
No, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 does not offer parking.
Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have a pool?
No, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 does not have a pool.
Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have accessible units?
No, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Greenwood Village, COGlendale, COFountain, COSheridan, COCimarron Hills, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado School of Mines
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity