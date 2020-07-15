Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

380 Paradise Circle- #C8 C8 Available 08/01/20 Quiet charmer- Upgrades abound, landry & utilities included (Woodland Park) - Relax in this quiet and quaint 600 sqft 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo. Calming views and wall colors couple with beautiful upgrades to give comfort and luxury. Granite counter tops, upgraded birch cabinets, whit subway tile backsplash, crown molding, ceiling fans in every room, upgraded bathroom vanity with storage, and more! All basic utilities included (internet and cable are tenant responsibilities).



Walking Distance to Natural Grocers

Laundry on site

Additional storage in locked hall closet



Please call or text Allison at (719) 551-0999 for questions and showings.



Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater than 3 times the rent. No Section 8/vouchers. Full qualifications available on our website.



No Cats Allowed



