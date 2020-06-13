Apartment List
311 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Finding an apartment in Wheat Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Fruitdale
16 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Barths
32 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.
Barths
14 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
Bel Aire
3 Units Available
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.

Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

Fruitdale
1 Unit Available
11671 W 44th Ave #3 Jefferson County
11671 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
* 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 - * Great location off 44th and Ward near I-70 * $1000 + deposit * 11671 W 44th Ave #3 * 2 beds, 1 bath, 850 SF * Pets OK with extra rent and deposit. * $40 application fee.

Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3623 Eaton Street
3623 Eaton Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Located on mostly residential street! Large balcony! Spacious bedrooms! Plenty of closet space! Off street parking spot included! $125 utility fee covers water, sewer, gas, and trash $1195 security deposit This property allows self guided

Barths
1 Unit Available
7035 West 36th Avenue
7035 West 36th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Recently updated with new kitchen and bathroom! In unit washer and dryer! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on 38th Ave! $70 utility fee covers water, sewer, and trash-resident will set electric in their own name Off street parking spot

Kipling
1 Unit Available
4712 Cody Street
4712 Cody Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1450 sqft
This Updated & sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath home full of charm in a desirable neighborhood in Wheat Ridge. This home has almost 1500 square feet of living space and was just updated.

Fruitdale
1 Unit Available
10420 West 44th Avenue
10420 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
693 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Kipling
1 Unit Available
4519 Field Street
4519 Field Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
736 sqft
Renovated 2 bed 1 bath in Wheat Ridge! This 736 sq ft apartment features new vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring, large windows, an updated kitchen and bathroom, private in-unit washer/dryer and more! 4519 Field Street is located near Anderson Park

I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
9240 West 49th Avenue
9240 West 49th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
545 sqft
Updated large 1 bedroom condo convenient to I-70. Walking distance to parks, shops and restaurants. Easy access to mountains and downtown Denver. Washer/dryer in unit. New windows and sliding door on patio.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Berkeley
9 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,552
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Edgewood
19 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Applewood
24 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Wheat Ridge, CO

Don't let the blue sky fool you! While Wheat Ridge averages more blue sky days than even San Diego and Miami, they also average 53 inches of snow each year!

Wheat Ridge, Colorado is an old gold rush town named for the ridge of wheat seen by passing travelers back in the day. Now this thriving and vibrant community is the focus of environmental activities and community and organic gardens.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheat Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO

Finding an apartment in Wheat Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

