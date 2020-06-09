5140 Tabor St

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 story duplex. 2 Bed / 1 Bath. All new flooring and interior paint[3/2019]. All NEW KITCHEN complete with new countertops, cabinets, vinyl plank flooring and appliances [refrigerator, range, dishwasher & microwave]. ALL NEW FULL BATHROOM. Washer/Dryer hookups in utility room. Attached 1 car garage w/electric opener. Great mountain views. Chain link fenced yard. Unit faces west with view of mountains. Small dog okay with additional $300 pet deposit. You will need to register your pet/assistant animal at: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.