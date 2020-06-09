All apartments in Wheat Ridge
5140 Tabor St

5140 Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5140 Tabor Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Appleridge Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 story duplex. 2 Bed / 1 Bath. All new flooring and interior paint[3/2019]. All NEW KITCHEN complete with new countertops, cabinets, vinyl plank flooring and appliances [refrigerator, range, dishwasher & microwave]. ALL NEW FULL BATHROOM. Washer/Dryer hookups in utility room. Attached 1 car garage w/electric opener. Great mountain views. Chain link fenced yard. Unit faces west with view of mountains. Small dog okay with additional $300 pet deposit. You will need to register your pet/assistant animal at: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO CATS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Tabor St have any available units?
5140 Tabor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Tabor St have?
Some of 5140 Tabor St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Tabor St currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Tabor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Tabor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5140 Tabor St is pet friendly.
Does 5140 Tabor St offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Tabor St offers parking.
Does 5140 Tabor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Tabor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Tabor St have a pool?
Yes, 5140 Tabor St has a pool.
Does 5140 Tabor St have accessible units?
No, 5140 Tabor St does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Tabor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Tabor St has units with dishwashers.
