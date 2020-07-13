Apartment List
/
CO
/
westminster
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

61 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Westminster, CO

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
2900 Eliot Cir
2900 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
821 sqft
Excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden level apartment located in a 4 plex near 72nd and Federal. The unit has new paint and new carpet. There is 1 assigned parking spot and a shared coin operated laundry on-site. Also, there is a shared courtyard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7495 Lowell Boulevard
7495 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
$1000 off of first month's rent for move in within 30 days! This recently renovated top floor 2 BR with new appliances, kitchen fixtures, and upgraded bathroom is available NOW! $105 utility fee covers all utilities except electric Offstreet

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7166 Stuart Street
7166 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
Great garden apartment home, part of a quite 4 plex apartment complex. This 1 bedroom has a great floor plan, with a open and inviting kitchen and living room. Parking in back of four plex, large front yard, and mature tree's and landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
33 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakecrest
8433 Zinnia Court
8433 Zinnia Court, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$715
500 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Room for rent, great neighborhood - Property Id: 153407 Professionals, grad students (FRCC, RRCC Arvada campus, UCD, METRO, CU Boulder), interns, empty nesters, one bedroom, shared bath and kitchen, shared workout center in
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Mercantile Housing is located at 1590 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
725 sqft
Located just 7 miles west of downtown Denver, beautiful landscaping and a park-like setting make for an ideal living environment at Arvada Place Apartments. Arvada Place Apartments is located near Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 and RTD bus lines.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:08am
4 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
West Highland
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance to downtown Denver. Each apartment includes a private balcony. Select apartments feature air conditioning. On-site amenities include a courtyard, laundry and bike storage. Reserved car parking available.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
1070 33rd St
1070 33rd Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$950
380 sqft
Awesome studio apartment in RiNo with updated appliances. Located next door to Coors Field, Denver Central Market, Epic Brewing, and countless entertainment options. Available furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 10 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Speer
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,094
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, new flooring and paint, and air conditioning. Common courtyard with seating and grill. Located within walking distance to several stores, cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$956
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:05am
4 Units Available
City Park West
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.

July 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westminster rents increased over the past month

Westminster rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,646 for a two-bedroom. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Westminster over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster

    As rents have fallen slightly in Westminster, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,646 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westminster fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestminster 3 BedroomsWestminster Accessible ApartmentsWestminster Apartments under $1,000Westminster Apartments under $1,100
    Westminster Apartments under $1,200Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with GarageWestminster Apartments with GymWestminster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestminster Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWestminster Apartments with Parking
    Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Apartments with Washer-DryerWestminster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestminster Furnished ApartmentsWestminster Pet Friendly PlacesWestminster Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
    Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
    Southeast Westminster

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
    Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
    Arapahoe Community College