636 Kendrick St
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:45 PM

636 Kendrick St

636 Kendrick Street · No Longer Available
Location

636 Kendrick Street, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE JUNE 1 - Roomy house with yard located in East Pleasant View just walking distance to Colorado Mills mall and Denver West shopping area. Also conveniently located near I-70, 6th Ave and C-470 freeways, NREL, Denver Federal Center, Colorado School of Mines and Red Rocks Community College. Five bedrooms with full closets and two full bathrooms. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet space attached to laundry room with washer and dryer included. Living room with big windows leads to front door and back door is attached to the kitchen. Master bedroom is large and includes private bath with dual vanities. Yard is fenced and includes a fire pit and there are parking spaces in front and in the back alley. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Dogs welcome with additional non-refundable deposit, sorry no cats. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, security deposit equal to one months rent. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/7840c3e060

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Kendrick St have any available units?
636 Kendrick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Pleasant View, CO.
What amenities does 636 Kendrick St have?
Some of 636 Kendrick St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Kendrick St currently offering any rent specials?
636 Kendrick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Kendrick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Kendrick St is pet friendly.
Does 636 Kendrick St offer parking?
Yes, 636 Kendrick St offers parking.
Does 636 Kendrick St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Kendrick St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Kendrick St have a pool?
No, 636 Kendrick St does not have a pool.
Does 636 Kendrick St have accessible units?
No, 636 Kendrick St does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Kendrick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Kendrick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Kendrick St have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Kendrick St does not have units with air conditioning.

