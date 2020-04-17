636 Kendrick St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE JUNE 1 - Roomy house with yard located in East Pleasant View just walking distance to Colorado Mills mall and Denver West shopping area. Also conveniently located near I-70, 6th Ave and C-470 freeways, NREL, Denver Federal Center, Colorado School of Mines and Red Rocks Community College. Five bedrooms with full closets and two full bathrooms. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet space attached to laundry room with washer and dryer included. Living room with big windows leads to front door and back door is attached to the kitchen. Master bedroom is large and includes private bath with dual vanities. Yard is fenced and includes a fire pit and there are parking spaces in front and in the back alley. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Dogs welcome with additional non-refundable deposit, sorry no cats. Offered by Renters Warehouse, $55 per adult non-refundable application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee, security deposit equal to one months rent. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/7840c3e060